Sports Venues of Florida Announces Aggressive Ramp Up in Shadow Gaming Tournament Schedule and is Changing From a Free Platform to a Membership Based Platform

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today, Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) an emerging leader in the eSports, youth sports and family sports entertainment markets, announces it has completely revamped its Shadow Gaming tournament schedule. Currently, Shadow Gaming, Sports Venue’s subsidiary company, had planned on just two more gaming tournaments between now and the beginning of August 2020. Things have drastically changed for the better!



The Current schedule simply wasn’t sufficient enough to catapult Shadow Gaming into a preeminent global leader in the eSports market. Management has invested hundreds of hours and is excited to announce it will hold 6-tournaments in July, 12-tournaments in August, 18-tournaments in September, 24-tournaments in October and by April 2021 the company will be holding 60-tournaments monthly. In addition to an aggressive push to increase the number of tournaments the Company will immediately switch from a free based platform for the gamers to a membership based platform. Initially each gamer will be required to pay a $25.00 monthly fee. As the tournament schedule increases so will the membership gamers will be required to pay.

The Company is expecting revenues to begin immediately and by the time we reach the peak of 60-tournaments per month revenues are expected to be $8 million plus range with gross margins being around 68%. Revenues will come from gamers’ membership fees, advertising, ambassador program, studios and our own gaming platform. Luis Arce, president of Shadow Gaming, said, "In the next few weeks, Shadow Gaming is democratizing our eSports tournaments which allows for all gaming leagues and tournament organizers that want to create their own event can do so under Shadow Gaming’s sponsorship. This business model will allow these volunteers to actually monetize their efforts and gain status and recognition in the gaming community. We are excited to announce this change in our business model as our shareholders will realize a much quicker ROI than they would have under our previous model. This new model will expedite revenues and provide an amazing gross margin.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the Company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There is no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

