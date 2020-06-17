Panic Buying Of Toilet Rolls Due To Coronavirus Lockdown Increased Global Toilet Rolls Market Size In 2020

Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global toilet roll market is expected to grow from $19.6 billion in 2019 to about $47.6 billion in 2020, as the spread of Covid-19 has led to the announcement of lockdown across several countries which resulted in panic buying of toilet rolls, leading to empty shelves in supermarkets. This has led to a steep rise in the market size for 2020. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $32.3 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% through 2023.

The increasing consciousness of the public to maintain cleanliness and personal hygiene, especially among urban regions is increasing the demand for toilet rolls in public premises, which is called Away-From-Home (AFH) toilet paper. Countries with fastest growing consumer markets like India and Indonesia are experiencing wider exposure to away-from-home toilet paper even if they don't consider toilet paper as a means of personal hygiene, which will also increase the demand for toilet paper. In 2019, the revenue for away-from home tissue paper was US $27.48 billion, among which the major demand was from toilet paper in public premises. Therefore, the increase in demand for away-from home hygiene products among residents of urban regions is expected to drive the global toilet rolls market.

Companies in the global toilet roll market are increasingly using Through Air Drying (TAD) technology, a high standard technology, to produce paper. Toilet paper produced using TAD technology makes it suitable for rolled products and has high absorbency with improved properties of bulk. Ultra-toilet paper is produced using TAD technology in which during drying the paper air is blown into the fibres. The US is extensively using TAD technology in the production of tissue papers. For instance, Valmet is using eTAD Technology which produces soft, improved bulk and absorbency products with lower energy consumption and a sustainable process. This technology will give access to premium and ultra-premium tissue markets to the tissue manufacturers.

The toilet roll market consists of sales of toilet rolls, also called as toilet paper, used as a sanitary paper. The market includes the sales of toilet paper made from recycled paper or fresh leaves pulp, used for cleaning and maintaining personal hygiene, which are disposable and easily degradable products. Companies manufacturing toilet rolls are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of toilet rolls with one, two or multi layers, ultra-toilet papers and more, used in household or commercial segments.

The global toilet roll market is segmented by product into pulp paper, and recycled paper. It is also segmented by type into 1 ply, 2 ply, 3 ply, and others. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into online channel and offline channel, and by end user it is segmented into household and commercial.

