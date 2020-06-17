WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1, OPERATION WITHOUT OWNER'S CONSENT, CRIMINAL NO LICENSE, FALSE INFORMATION TO POLICE

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102544

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: June 17, 2020 @ 0026 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 156 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1

2. Criminal No License

3. Operation without Owner’s Consent

4. False Information to a Police Officer

5. Additional Pending

ACCUSED: Hassan Haji

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VICTIM: Kari Feingold

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 17th, 2020 at approximately 0014 hours Vermont State Police received a

report of a vehicle driving erratically on I-89 Southbound in the area of exit 16,

Colchester. At approximately 0026 hours a Trooper located a vehicle matching the

description at a gas station near exit 16 in the town of Colchester. Upon checking the registration status of the vehicle, it was determined to have been stolen from South Burlington on 6/13/2020.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Hassan Haji, 18, of Burlington.

He was taken into custody without incident. Haji was also found to have been

operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol as well as operating

the vehicle with a criminally suspended driver's license due to a previous conviction of No

License. While being taken into custody, Haji attempted to deflect the investigation by claiming that another individual had been driving the vehicle.

Haji was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing he was released with a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges. Additional charges are pending.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08-25-2020 @ 0815 hours

COURT: VT Superior Court, Burlington

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782