In an Already Punishing Year, Texas Property Owners with Unpaid Property Taxes Face Another Challenge on July 1st

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By the end of this month, thousands of property owners living in one of Texas’s 254 counties will have to navigate yet another challenge in an already emotionally draining 2020. It’s not a deadly virus that the world has never seen before. It’s not the collapse in oil prices or the rollercoaster ride we like to call the stock market. It’s not even the ominously named “murder hornets” that have begun making their way around the country.

This challenge can be as punishing as the hot Texas summer and comes every year on July 1st. It’s the delinquent property tax collection fee. Technically speaking, this isn’t the penalties or interest that’s been accruing on unpaid bills since February 1. This is a separate fee that attaches to delinquent accounts and it’s used to pay for the efforts that many county collection firms will expend to collect property taxes. Not all counties have this fee, but the ones that do usually have a fee that ranges from 17% to 20% of the amount owed to the county. Let that sink in for a moment.

If you have a $10,000 property tax bill that you are unable to pay and that bill remains delinquent, by July 1st you will have accrued $1,800 or 18% in penalties and interest. As painful as that 18% maybe, at least it is spread out over five months. The largest single event that will increase your bill comes July 1 when the amount you owe skyrockets up another $2,360. Your total tax obligation is now $14,160 (almost 42% higher) and you can soon face a lawsuit against your property which will eventually lead to county foreclosure if a solution isn’t found.

Texas property taxes are a serious business. Most of us realize this. Property taxes are collected locally, and the revenues mostly stay local to pay for infrastructure, emergency services, and school districts, just to name a few beneficiaries. In a year where tax revenue from oil production, hotel and tourism, and of course sales tax has cratered, property taxes are more important than ever. The counties, municipalities, hospitals, and school districts need this tax revenue to continue providing the services that benefit all Texans.

For those homeowners and small businesses struggling to meet their obligations but understand the importance of paying property taxes, there are options that must be explored. “First and foremost, call your county and see if they have a payment plan that fits your budget,” says Sean O’Neill, Director of Marketing at Ovation Lending. “Counties will often work with property owners to develop a short-term plan to pay your delinquent property taxes in 12 to 24 months. Sometimes county plans require a down payment, and it’s critical that you don’t miss any payments, but it is definitely the first option for you to explore.”

Another lesser known option that’s been around for decades is a property tax loan. Property tax loans help property owners by paying delinquent tax bills, including all penalties, interest, collection fees, and lawsuit fees directly to the county. A lender, like San Antonio-based Ovation Lending, works regularly with property owners to set up payment plans as long as 10 years with no out of pocket expenses. Once a plan is agreed upon, the lender will pay the county directly and the property owner begins making smaller, more manageable payments that will help them find a path to financial recovery.

“Property tax loans are a good option for many homeowners and small businesses experiencing short-term financial challenges,” said O’Neill. “For those who don’t have access to capital or maybe lost their job, a property tax loan is a sensible solution for a serious matter.”

Regardless of what option a property owner chooses, the certainty of the July 1st collection fee, in a year where uncertainty is the new normal, is not an eventuality Texans must face. Property taxes this year are as important as ever, so be sure to explore all your opportunities.