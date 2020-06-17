Global Curcumin Market to Reach $104.19Million by 2025: AMR

Surge in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of curcumin and innovations in skincare products and pharmaceutical using curcumin drive the growth of the global curcumin market. North America contributed the highest share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.The revenue generated from the pharmaceutical segment will increase significantly due to growing demand for ayurvedic medicines to increase human immunity to fight against the Covid-19 virus.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global curcumin market generated $57.42million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $104.19million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2025.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to lockdown in several countries, the cosmetics and food & beverage manufacturers have completely shut down their operation.Thus, the demand for curcumin is expected to declinefor a few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and amid lockdown.

The demand for curcumin is likely toexperience a downfall during the coronavirus pandemic due to the negatively-affected supply chain amid lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global curcumin market based onapplicationand region.Based on application, the pharmaceutical segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting formore than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the food & beveragesegment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.



Based on region, North Americacontributed the highest share, accounting formore than halfof the total market sharein 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However,However, Europe isexpected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Phyo life Sciences,Konark Herbals & Health Care,BioThrive Sciences,SV Agrofood, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., NOW Foods,Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd.,Biomax Life Sciences Ltd. andSynthite Industries Ltd.

