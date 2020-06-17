Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,974 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Alert - Route 244 Fairlee between LAKEHOUSE DR & BLOOD BROOK RD is closed

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Route 244 Fairlee between LAKEHOUSE DR & BLOOD BROOK RD is CLOSED due to a crash with lines down.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Responders are on scene. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, and seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

You just read:

Traffic Alert - Route 244 Fairlee between LAKEHOUSE DR & BLOOD BROOK RD is closed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.