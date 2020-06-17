Traffic Alert - Route 244 Fairlee between LAKEHOUSE DR & BLOOD BROOK RD is closed

State of Vermont

St Johnsbury

Route 244 Fairlee between LAKEHOUSE DR & BLOOD BROOK RD is CLOSED due to a crash with lines down.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Responders are on scene. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, and seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.