Traffic Alert - Route 244 Fairlee between LAKEHOUSE DR & BLOOD BROOK RD is closed
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 244 Fairlee between LAKEHOUSE DR & BLOOD BROOK RD is CLOSED due to a crash with lines down.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Responders are on scene. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, and seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.