FW: Shaftsbury Barracks // Burglary // Operating without Owners Consent // Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B301915

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 15, 2020 at approximately 0442 hours

LOCATION: Main Street, Peru, VT

VIOLATION: 1.) Burglary

2.) Operating without Owners Consent

3.) Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Matthew J. Tyler

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

VICTIM: J.J. Hapgood General Store

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 15, 2020, at approximately 0500 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a reported burglary in the Town of Peru, VT. Upon arrival an investigation revealed forced entry was made into the J.J Hapgood General Store. Extensive follow-up investigation revealed Matthew J. Tyler stole a 2020 Toyota Tundra from a dealership in Claremont, NH. Tyler drove the vehicle to Peru, VT and used force to gain entry into the building where he attempted to steal the cash register. On June 16, 2020, Tyler was located and taken into custody. Tyler was processed and transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility and held on $2,500.00 bail.

The Springfield Police Department and Claremont Police Department aided the Vermont State Police in this investigation.

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $2,500.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: June 17, 2020 at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Sommers Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Field Station 96 Airport Road Shaftsbury,VT 05262

The Vermont State Police is attempting to identify the above suspect, who is believed to be involved in a burglary which occurred at the JJ Hapgood General Store, in the Town of Peru, Vermont. The burglary occurred at approximately 0500 hours on June 15, 2020. The suspect appeared to be operating a dark colored Toyota Tacoma truck, observed in the attached photographs. Anybody with information regarding this individual or event is encouraged to contact Trooper Sommers at the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks.

