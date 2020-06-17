U.S. Highway 95 / I-15 SB CD Upgrades, Lane Closures June 17-20 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close an inside travel lane and shoulder along the southbound U.S. Highway 95 collector-distributor road to southbound Interstate 15 between Charleston and Oakey boulevards in downtown Las Vegas from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 17 and concluding the morning of June 20. The temporary closures are needed for soundwall repairs. GM Construction is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.