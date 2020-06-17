Dan-O’s Seasoning signs group license deal with social media’s premier food influencer program, The Food Renegades
The community of chefs have cemented their place among the top content creators on TikTok with their latest deal with the top brand
Our strength is we don't have to pay for influence, we are influence. The Food Renegades will partner with Dan-O’s on the best ingredients, the best flavors and the best prices in the world.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan-O’s is the premier seasoning company on Instagram, TikTok and beyond. The Louisville, Kentucky based seasoning company has attacked the marketplace via social media and direct to consumer (D2C) sales. Dan-O’s is home cooks and chefs’ favorite seasoning because it’s all-natural, low sodium and tastes great. Dan-O’s executive Phillip Crosby saw the partnership as a big opportunity, “We work with a lot of chefs. And we love them all! What Evan and his team offered was a curated one-stop shop for some of the best creators on Instagram and TikTok. What he proposed was a win-win. We are very excited to take this relationship to the next level!”
— Evan Morgenstein
Dan-O’s has utilized social media chefs to highlight its seasonings primarily on Instagram and TikTok. When Crosby was contacted by The Food Renegades’ CEO Evan Morgenstein about signing all of his chef and cook clients, the idea of a group license deal was born. Morgenstein sees this as the perfect fit, “What could be better than having nine of the best chefs on social media (and growing) sign a deal together to share their experiences with the top seasoning in food. Dan-O’s is not just a great economic partner, they are experts in social media and you will see some amazing collaborations around this partnership.”
The Food Renegades was started in March of this year as a way to create a massive community of chefs, home-cooks, bakers, fans, and micro-influencers. The Food Renegades possess over 5 million followers and over 120 million likes of their world-class video content. Not to mention over 150 million collective views over the past 28 days. Dan-O’s and The Food Renegades have left the door open to potentially build a line of signature seasonings, spices and sauces for powered by Dan-O’s! This concept has never been done in scale with a group of committed content creators in the food space such as this.
Morgenstein sees a huge economic windfall for both, “What is in the market today is only affiliate or back-end only deals. Dan-O’s stepped up and showed a commitment to the creators at a level most had not seen. I am predicting that once we launch and find the market we know our clients represent, the birth of The Food Renegades seasonings, spices and sauces powered by Dan-O’s will compete with the biggest brands who have to pay for influence, when our strength is we don't have to pay for influence, we are influence. The Food Renegades will partner with Dan-O’s on the best ingredients, the best flavors and the best prices in the world”.
On Thursday June 18, 2020 at 11:30am EST, Morgenstein and Crosby will be joined by two (2) The Food Renegades founding members Vivian Aronson (TikTok: @cookingbomb) and Sonny Hurrell (TikTok: @thatdudecancook) plus Monday Morning News host and moderator Dean Rotbart for a 90 minute round table about TikTok content creation that sells, and how to utilize an influencer to achieve an ROI.
REGISTER HERE.
This partnership between Dan-O’s and The Food Renegades will launch in June 2020 with a social media campaign on TikTok and Instagram including challenges, contests and user generate content (UGC) being provided to the Company who will offer generous gift packages and prizes of Dan-O’s incredible seasonings.
For more information on this partnership or to better understand how The Food Renegades can assist your company and/or brand, contact evan@celebexperts.com or on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/evanmorgenstein/.
Evan Morgenstein
The Digital Renegades
+1 919-332-0584
email us here