Writers and Illustrators of the Future Announces a Combined Event with the 36th and 37th Annual Award-Winners in 2021

Writers of the Future Event 2019 L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36

The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Achievement Awards Ceremony will be held as a combined event with winners from 2020 and 2021.

We have never done anything like this before. In surveying the winners for 2020, there was an overwhelming response to move the event to 2021 and not hold an online event.” — John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press