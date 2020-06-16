M-154 carpool lot on Harsens Island in St. Clair County closed for resurfacing starting June 22

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: St. Clair

HIGHWAY: M-154

CLOSEST CITY: Harsens Island

ESTIMATED START DATE: Monday, June 22, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday June 25, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $49,000 to resurface the M-154 carpool lot at North Channel Drive on Harsens Island in St. Clair County. Work includes joint repairs, pavement markings, and new signs.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing the carpool lot and is weather dependent.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the parking lot surface and extend the life of the carpool lot.