M-154 carpool lot on Harsens Island in St. Clair County closed for resurfacing starting June 22

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              St. Clair

HIGHWAY:                                    M-154

CLOSEST CITY:                  Harsens Island

ESTIMATED START DATE:             Monday, June 22, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Thursday June 25, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $49,000 to resurface the M-154 carpool lot at North Channel Drive on Harsens Island in St. Clair County. Work includes joint repairs, pavement markings, and new signs.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   This work will require closing the carpool lot and is weather dependent.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the parking lot surface and extend the life of the carpool lot.

