M-154 carpool lot on Harsens Island in St. Clair County closed for resurfacing starting June 22
COUNTY: St. Clair
HIGHWAY: M-154
CLOSEST CITY: Harsens Island
ESTIMATED START DATE: Monday, June 22, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday June 25, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $49,000 to resurface the M-154 carpool lot at North Channel Drive on Harsens Island in St. Clair County. Work includes joint repairs, pavement markings, and new signs.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing the carpool lot and is weather dependent.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the parking lot surface and extend the life of the carpool lot.