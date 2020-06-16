Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,962 in the last 365 days.

June 16, 2020 - TWC Reinstates Attendance Requirements for Subsidized Child Care

Date: June 16, 2020

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN –The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) announced today the reinstatement of subsidized child care attendance requirements. These requirements were temporarily suspended by waiver in mid-March, at a time when only children of essential workers were eligible to attend regulated child care facilities. On May 19, 2020, regulated child care was opened to all parents.  As the Texas economy continues to reopen, and greater numbers of families begin using these facilities, reinstating the requirements is appropriate. Parents must begin recording their child’s daily attendance, because effective July 20, 2020, TWC will again begin counting the number days children are absent from child care.

Children in subsidized child care programs are generally allowed 40 unexplained absences during a year. This requirement will be reinstated, but due to the disruption of COVID-19, all children’s absences will be reset to zero, effective July 20, 2020.  All parents will be required to once again record their children’s attendance using the state’s child care automated attendance system. Absences will begin to count again and child care services can end if the 40 unexplained absences limit is reached for a child within their 12 month eligibility period.

Any absences that are due to the child or the child’s family being instructed to self-isolate or quarantine, based on instructions from a medical professional, the health department or another state or local entity, would not be counted towards the 40 unexplained absence limit.

 ###mmh

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. To receive notifications about TWC programs and services subscribe to our email updates.

You just read:

June 16, 2020 - TWC Reinstates Attendance Requirements for Subsidized Child Care

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.