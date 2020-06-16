Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. 95A Lane Closures Schurz to Yerington Begin June 17 for Roadway Resurfacing

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Single lane closures will take place June 17 through July 1 on sections of Alternate U.S. 95 between Yerington and Schurz as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the roadway. 

From 7am-6pm weekdays June 17 through July 1, one-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place on sections of U.S. 95A between West Goldfield Avenue in Yerington and the U.S. 95 junction in Schurz. The road work will take place on consecutive small sections of the highway, beginning at Schurz and progressing toward Yerington. Driveway and business access will remain available.

Speed limits will be reduced to 45mph or lower in the work zone. Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions. Drivers should anticipate travel delays of up to 30 minutes if traveling through the work zone. The road work schedule is subject to change.

The highway will be resurfaced with crushed aggregate rock and asphalt and then sealed with a thin asphalt layer to help protect and prolong pavement life. 

SAFE WORK ZONE DRIVING TIPS 

  • Always buckle up. 
  • Pay attention. Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed and people and vehicles may be working near the road. 
  • Always slow to posted work zone speed limits. 
  • Remember that even if it may not seem that workers are present, work is still ongoing and speed limits must be observed. 

