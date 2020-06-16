MnDOT to host virtual public update meeting for Highway 23 Mission Creek (June 16, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — A virtual public meeting in scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, at 2:00 p.m., to update the community on the status of work at Highway 23 Mission Creek.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. The virtual meeting will provide participants an opportunity to ask questions and get the latest information about the project. Following the live meeting, a recording will be also be available on the MnDOT Twin Ports Interchange webpage.

To join the meeting go to: globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Meeting number (access code): 146 782 3107 Meeting password: MCHWY23

To learn more about the project visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy23-mission-creek

