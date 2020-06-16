Routine inspections, right lane closures on the Blatnik Bridge (June 16, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting routine inspections for the Blatnik Bridge on July 6-23. Motorists may encounter right lane closures and reduced speeds between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday.

Crews will begin inspections on the eastbound side and then move to the westbound side. Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org .

