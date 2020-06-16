Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Highway 2 east of Crookston now open to traffic (June 16, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. —Highway 2 east of Crookston is now open to traffic in both directions. The project began on June 1 and included resurfacing approximately 2.6 miles of Highway 2 just west of Polk County Road 9 and one mile east of Highway 9.

Motorists will see some delays and lane closures for one work day in late summer for additional repairs on the corner just west of Highway 2 and 230th avenue.

For more information and a project map, visit the website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy2-crookston.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2/projects. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

