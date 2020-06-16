Zomedica Appoints New Interim CEO to Lead Organization Through Inaugural Product Launch

Moves Closer to Development Completion of Its Novel Point-of-Care Diagnostic Platform

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (“Zomedica” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ZOM), a veterinary diagnostic company, announced that it has appointed Robert Cohen, formerly of EmboMedics, Inc., as its Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



Mr. Cohen brings to Zomedica more than 15 years executive leadership and operations experience from the medical device market, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Mr. Cohen graduated from Bates College, received an M.B.A. Pfizer/Columbia University Graduate School of Business and has a J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law. The Board of Directors hired Mr. Cohen in part because of his successful track record in launching medical devices in the biotech space. Mr. Cohen will be responsible for driving the completion of the development and launch of the Company’s TRUFORMA™ point-of-care diagnostic platform.

Shameze Rampertab, who had been acting as Zomedica’s Interim Chief Executive Officer since December 2019, will continue in his role as Zomedica’s Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Jeffrey Rowe, Chairman of the Board, commented, “The Board is excited to add Rob Cohen to the senior management team. Based on his successful track record in launching medical devices, we believe we’ve found the right person to lead our Company through the completion of the development of our TRUFORMA™ point-of-care diagnostic platform and to oversee its commercial launch. We also thank Shameze Rampertab for his tireless efforts on our Company’s behalf while serving in the dual roles of Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Under his stewardship, we’ve raised more than $30 million in capital to support our development and commercialization efforts. The Board and our employees are excited about the anticipated launch of our first diagnostic instrument and Zomedica’s future.”

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Follow Zomedica

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and pilot and pivotal studies, uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of regulatory approvals, availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to future clinical trials, regulatory approvals, safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our product, intellectual property protection, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact upon Zomedica’s business operations generally, including Zomedica’s ability to develop its diagnostic products, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.



The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.