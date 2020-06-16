Wells of Life Holds Virtual Run4Water
Wells of Life’s Virtual Run4Water Raises over $123K for Operation Restoration in Uganda
The success of funding the restoration of 40 wells is a testament to our donors’ commitment to saving lives in Uganda by providing access to clean water.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wells of Life’s annual Run4Water exceeded its fundraising goal by raising $123,206K to restore and repair 40 water wells. Run4Water is the sole fundraiser for the nonprofit Wells of Life which provides access to clean, sustainable water for the communities of Uganda, Africa.
Originally planned for late April, organizers quickly moved to a virtual fundraising platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic and extended Run4Water into early June.
Wells of Life Founder and CEO Nick Jordan said, “The success of funding the restoration of 40 wells is a testament to our donors’ commitment to saving lives in Uganda by providing access to clean water.”
While Wells of Life typically drills and maintains their own wells - 524 to date - and provides hygiene measures, the restored wells were drilled by other organizations and have since aged or malfunctioned.
The top fundraising team was Team Jury raising $12,250K followed by Solano RCIA 2020 which generated $12K followed by Team Ireland 2020 at $7,226K and dozens of other fundraising teams. Major sponsors included Dry Masters, Mike Martin, PACE 2020 and Sperry Equities.
About Wells of Life
Wells of Life is based on the belief that water is a basic human right and should be available to all people. Founded in 2008 on Christian principles, the Irvine, Calif.-based nonprofit organization views access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene as the catalyst that drives change and transforms community life for Africa’s poorest and most vulnerable people.
