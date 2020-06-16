Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,955 in the last 365 days.

Calibre Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (“Calibre” or the “Company”)(TSX: CXB, OTCQX: CXBMF) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 8, 2020 (the “Circular”), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General and Special Meeting (“AGSM”) held in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 229,787,825 common shares of Calibre were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGSM, representing 70.05% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of May 8, 2020.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

  • Election of the Board of Directors;
  • Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s external auditors for 2020; and
  • Amended and Restated Long-Term Incentive Plan. 

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

Nominee Outcome of Votes Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Russell Ball Carried 225,360,001 99.99 29,103 0.01
Blayne Johnson Carried 225,260,001 99.94 129,103 0.06
Douglas Forster Carried 221,549,401 98.30 3,839,703 1.70
Edward Farrauto Carried 217,191,035 96.36 8,198,069 3.64
Raymond Threlkeld Carried 217,289,085 96.41 8,100,019 3.59
Douglas Hurst Carried 217,294,005 96.41 8,095,099 3.59
Audra B Walsh Carried 225,348,371 99.98 40,733 0.02
Todd White Carried 225,360,371 99.99 28,733 0.01
Randall Chatwin Carried 225,360,371 99.99 28,733 0.01

The directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company’s next Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditor

Outcome of Votes Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Carried 229,505,611 99.88 282,214 0.12

Approval of the Amended and Restated Long-Term Incentive Plan

Outcome of Votes Votes For % For Votes Against % Against
Carried 215,918,521 95.80 9,470,583 4.20

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website at www.calibremining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Russell Ball”

Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King
Vice President, Corporate Development & IR
Calibre Mining Corp.
T: 604.628.1010
E: calibre@calibremining.com 
W: www.calibremining.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Calibre Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.