Route 2020 Closed Tomorrow in Catawissa and Main Townships, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that of Route 2020 (Hillcrest / West Hill Crest Drive) will be closed between Route 487 (River Hill Road) and Route 2009 (Mainville Drive) in Catawissa and Main Townships, Columbia County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Wednesday, June 17, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be replacing a pipe on Hillcrest and West Hillcrest Drive in Catawissa and Main Townships. The work will be completed between 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

A detour using Route 487 (River Hill Road) and Route 2009 (Mainville Drive) will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, June 17, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel, and changing traffic patterns.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

