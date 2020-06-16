Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2020 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

June 2020 Monthly Dividend of $0.055 Per Share of Common Stock



RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2020

Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 15, 2020

/EIN News/ -- VERO BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2020. The dividend of $0.055 per share will be paid July 29, 2020, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on June 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend after the Board’s meeting on July 15, 2020.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of June 16, 2020 and May 31, 2020 the Company had 66,216,748 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 66,236,639 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated May 31, 2020 Book Value Per Share

The estimated range of the Company’s book value per share as of June 12, 2020 was $5.30 and $5.40. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At June 12, 2020, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity range was approximately $351.0 million to $357.6 million with 66,216,748 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share as of June 12, 2020 are preliminary, subject to change, and have not been audited or verified by any third party. The market prices used to compute the fair market value of the pass-through residential mortgage backed certificates issued by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae or Ginnie Mae (“RMBS”) and structured RMBS positions were obtained from JP Morgan Pricing Direct. Swap and futures marks were obtained from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange closing marks. Swaption marks were obtained from the counterparty to the trade and verified internally for reasonableness. Closing to-be-announced securities prices were obtained from Bloomberg.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency



Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results



Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty



RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized May 2020 Mar - May Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2020 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value(1) Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Jun) in Jun) (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Pass Through RMBS Post Reset ARM $ 944 $ 977 0.03 % $ 103.50 4.51 % 4.96 % 190 171 0.00 % 0.00 % $ 3 $ (2 ) Fixed Rate CMO 158,092 169,611 4.99 % 107.29 4.00 % 4.40 % 35 321 27.70 % 17.92 % 395 (570 ) 15yr 2.0 TBA 250,000 256,992 7.56 % 102.80 2.00 % n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 2,891 (3,541 ) 15yr 4.0 1,253 1,349 0.04 % 107.65 4.00 % 4.49 % 25 141 0.63 % 61.44 % 17 (17 ) 15yr Total 251,253 258,341 7.60 % 102.82 2.01 % 4.49 % 25 141 0.63 % 61.44 % 2,908 (3,558 ) 30yr 3.0 363,162 384,601 11.31 % 105.90 3.00 % 3.88 % 5 350 5.80 % 14.72 % 2,565 (4,415 ) 30yr 3.5 1,241,365 1,356,604 39.91 % 109.28 3.50 % 4.03 % 8 348 13.75 % 11.24 % 12,802 (18,267 ) 30yr 4.0 488,805 545,365 16.04 % 111.57 4.00 % 4.52 % 15 341 10.48 % 9.81 % 7,375 (8,945 ) 30yr 4.5 338,989 381,662 11.23 % 112.59 4.50 % 5.00 % 15 342 15.58 % 16.89 % 3,306 (3,886 ) 30yr 5.0 232,717 264,821 7.79 % 113.80 5.00 % 5.51 % 24 332 24.78 % 23.46 % 2,532 (2,724 ) 30yr Total 2,665,038 2,933,053 86.29 % 110.06 3.78 % 4.35 % 11 345 13.26 % 13.10 % 28,580 (38,237 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,075,327 3,361,982 98.91 % 109.32 3.65 % 4.36 % 13 344 14.06 % 13.43 % 31,886 (42,367 ) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 360,499 37,070 1.09 % 10.28 4.00 % 4.59 % 71 276 35.23 % 31.32 % (1,934 ) 3,627 Total Structured RMBS 360,499 37,070 1.09 % 10.28 4.00 % 4.59 % 71 276 35.23 % 31.32 % (1,934 ) 3,627 Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,435,826 $ 3,399,052 100.00 % 3.69 % 4.38 % 19 336 16.30 % 15.48 % $ 29,952 $ (38,740 ) Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Eurodollar Futures $ (50,000 ) Dec-2021 $ (438 ) $ 438 Swaps (748,500 ) Aug-2024 (15,768 ) 17,385 5-Year Treasury Futures (69,000 ) Sep-2020 (2,314 ) 2,073 Swaptions (500,000 ) Mar-2021(3) (367 ) 1,673 Hedge Total $ (1,367,500 ) $ (18,887 ) $ 21,569 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 11,065 $ (17,171 )

Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $54.4 million sold in May 2020, which settle in June 2020. Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. Five-year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $125.63 at May 31, 2020. The market value of the short position was $86.7 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1)(2) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1)(2) Portfolio As of May 31, 2020 As of May 31, 2020 Fannie Mae $ 1,939,520 61.7 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 303,124 9.6 % Freddie Mac 1,202,540 38.3 % Whole Pool Assets 2,838,936 90.4 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,142,060 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,142,060 100.0 %

Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $54.4 million sold in May 2020, which settle in June 2020. Amounts in the tables above exclude long TBA positions with a market value of approximately $257.0 million.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of May 31, 2020 Borrowings(1) Debt Rate in Days Maturity Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. $ 382,893 12.3 % 0.25 % 54 8/11/2020 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 345,195 11.3 % 0.26 % 11 6/19/2020 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 287,769 9.5 % 0.31 % 11 6/11/2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 252,510 8.3 % 0.26 % 15 6/26/2020 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 234,098 7.7 % 0.30 % 40 8/12/2020 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 233,541 7.7 % 0.28 % 40 7/14/2020 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 219,673 7.2 % 0.33 % 13 6/18/2020 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 209,492 6.9 % 0.25 % 47 7/28/2020 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 196,560 6.5 % 0.33 % 15 6/25/2020 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 187,875 6.2 % 0.27 % 14 6/26/2020 ING Financial Markets LLC 94,878 3.1 % 0.26 % 18 6/18/2020 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 80,991 2.7 % 0.32 % 57 8/12/2020 Barclays Capital Inc 78,290 2.6 % 0.38 % 12 6/12/2020 South Street Securities, LLC 77,817 2.6 % 0.29 % 246 5/13/2021 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 54,607 1.8 % 0.32 % 11 6/11/2020 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 36,749 1.2 % 0.25 % 47 7/22/2020 Bank of Montreal 32,157 1.1 % 0.27 % 11 6/11/2020 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 26,639 0.9 % 0.25 % 22 6/22/2020 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 11,554 0.4 % 0.30 % 3 6/3/2020 Mizuho Securities USA, Inc 1,339 0.0 % 1.62 % 23 6/23/2020 Total Borrowings $ 3,044,627 100.0 % 0.28 % 32 5/13/2021

In May 2020, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $54.4 million, which settle in June 2020 that collateralize approximately $51.9 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above.

