Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,940 in the last 365 days.

Fitch Ratings affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.’s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' and changed Outlook to Stable

/EIN News/ -- London, June 16, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on June 15, 2020, Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.’s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' and changed the Outlook from Positive to Stable.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

Primary Logo

You just read:

Fitch Ratings affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.’s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' and changed Outlook to Stable

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.