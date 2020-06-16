Kratos Receives $46 Million Directed Energy Award in Support of U.S. Army

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that the Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services (KDRSS) Division has been awarded a $46 million Other Transaction for Prototype Agreement (pOTA) to support the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO). The new award has a three year period of performance.

The prototype project is to establish a Directed Energy (DE) Testbed to accelerate military development capability in the focus areas of High Energy Laser (HEL) and/or High Power Microwave (HPM) systems. Air and Missile Defense (AMD) military utility will be demonstrated with a concentration on countering Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) using HEL and/or HPM on ground-based and airborne platforms.

Additionally, this pOTA will perform research and experimentation related to DE test infrastructure and methodologies to improve the efficiency and accuracy of DE test programs. The project improves the ability to deploy HEL and HPM systems by providing test beds for evaluation of emerging, reduced Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) HEL and HPM systems. Work under this pOTA is anticipated to be performed at Kratos facilities and at government locations in Huntsville, AL.

Dave Carter, President of the Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services (KDRSS) Division, said, "This recent award is another important milestone in our commitment to continue providing superior advanced technology solutions that is in keeping with our long term strategic goals supporting the U.S. Army in advancing and developing improved Directed Energy Technologies. We are very pleased the U.S. Army has chosen Kratos to serve in this capacity."

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training and combat systems, and next-generation turbojet and turbo-fan engine development.

