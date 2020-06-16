PFSweb to Present at the 10th Annual East Coast IDEAS Virtual Investor Conference on June 24

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, will be presenting at the East Coast IDEAS Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held June 23-24, 2020.



The presentation is scheduled to be available on Wednesday, June 24th starting at 8:00 a.m. Central time. It can be accessed here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.pfsweb.com .

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your IDEAS conference representative or call the company’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .

Investor Relations

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Scott Liolios

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

PFSW@gatewayir.com



