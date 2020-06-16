PFSweb to Present at the 10th Annual East Coast IDEAS Virtual Investor Conference on June 24
/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, will be presenting at the East Coast IDEAS Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held June 23-24, 2020.
The presentation is scheduled to be available on Wednesday, June 24th starting at 8:00 a.m. Central time. It can be accessed here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.pfsweb.com.
For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your IDEAS conference representative or call the company’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.
About PFSweb, Inc.
PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.
Investor Relations
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Scott Liolios
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
PFSW@gatewayir.com