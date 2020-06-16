Sol-Gel to Present at Virtual BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) (“Sol-Gel” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced the company will present at the BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference.



Details are as follows: Speaker: Mr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer Date: June 23, 2020 Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of the Sol-Gel Technologies website at http://ir.sol-gel.com/events-and-presentations . The webcast replay will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for Twyneo, for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, for the treatment of punctate palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com .

