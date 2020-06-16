HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas…

/EIN News/ -- LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JULY 6, 2020



NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of investors that purchased Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HALL) securities between March 5, 2019 and March 17, 2020 (the “Class Period”).

On March 2, 2020, Hallmark Financial announced that it had decided to exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business and reported a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.10, or more than 14%, to close at $12.23 per share on March 3, 2020.



On March 11, 2020, Hallmark Financial disclosed that it had dismissed its independent auditor, BDO USA, LLP (“BDO”), due to a disagreement regarding estimates for reserves for unpaid losses, among other things. The Company’s share price fell $2.39, or over 29%, to close at $5.71 per share on March 12, 2020.



On March 17, 2020, Hallmark Financial filed with the SEC a letter from BDO in which BDO stated “BDO expanded significantly the scope of its audit on January 31, 2020, with respect to which a substantial portion of the requests had not been received and/or tested prior to our termination.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.08, or 2.5%, to close at $3.12 per share on March 18, 2020.



