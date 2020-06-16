PRGX’s Amy Andrade Wins Bronze Stevie® Award for National Sales Executive of the Year

Andrade recognized for her leadership championing client services and identifying creative opportunities to bring additional value to PRGX clients

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amy Andrade, Vice President of Global Accounts at PRGX (NYSE: PRGX), is a Bronze Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service winner. She was recognized in the National Sales Executive of the Year category for companies with more than 2,500 employees.



Andrade is responsible for PRGX’s strategic multi-national retail clients, their client experience and satisfaction. She was awarded for her accomplishments as champion of PRGX’s client services team and dedication to uncovering new opportunities for clients to recapture lost profit and identify value within their source-to-pay process.

“Andrade is an outstanding client services and sales professional who collaborates with our clients to ensure they are getting the most value out of their relationship with us,” said Ron Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer of PRGX. “She leads by example and is dedicated to the success of her team and our clients.”

Stevie recognized Andrade for her success over the previous 12 months:



Strengthening PRGX’s executive relationships with new and existing global accounts;





Collaborating with operational counterparts to implement business solutions, ensure client satisfaction, improve operational strategies and manage issue resolution;

Building an industry-leading global account strategy, identifying potential buyers, growing client relationships, engaging the right stakeholders with important sales conversations and creating tailored presentations with compelling messaging; and

Bringing additional value to PRGX by fostering internal teamwork, educating new employees and supporting fellow departments to create a collaborative, team-driven culture.

“I’m incredibly honored to join this elite group of sales and customer service professionals recognized for their hard work and significant contributions – both in business and the communities they serve,” said Andrade. “This recognition would not be possible without others at PRGX and those mentors who have inspired and empowered me to make a difference in our work with clients. Providing exceptional service to our global clients is a team effort, and I’m fortunate to work beside the most talented operational people in our industry.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognize executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run worldwide The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

More than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 48 nations, were evaluated in this year’s competition in more than 90 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.

More details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at https://stevieawards.com/sales/2020-stevie%C2%AE-award-winners .

