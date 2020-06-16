Recording posted: June 15 livestream with Secretary Missy Hughes

In her weekly livestream, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes gave more information about the We’re All In Small Business Grant Program, which is open for applications from June 15-23, 2020.

The program will award $2,500 grants to 30,000 Wisconsin-based small businesses. WEDC expects that the applications received will exceed available funds. All completed applications that are received will be evaluated with a uniform set of scoring criteria, with the top-scoring applications receiving the grants.

Watch the video to learn more about the grant program and application process. For more information, including materials in Chinese, Hmong and Spanish as well as English, visit the We’re All In Small Business Grant Program webpage.