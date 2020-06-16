Future Ready Nebraska | Nebraska Department of Education

Use of Space & Time

Primary Objective: Create opportunities for districts to explore innovative classroom models.

Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment

Primary Objective: Integrate the effective use of technology in all state academic standards, not just technology standards.

Robust Infrastructure

Primary Objective: Establish a technology ecosystem to ensure every school exceeds industry-connectivity standards.

Personalized Professional Development

Primary Objective: Provide Opportunities for educators and leaders to deepen their Future Ready knowledge.

Data & Privacy

Primary Objective: Provide useful and meaningful data to leaders and educators to support instruction and decision-making. Articulate clear expectations relating to the privacy of student data.

Budget & Resources

Primary Objective: Identify opportunities to reduce costs for technology procurement.

Community Partnerships

Primary Objective: Establish a Future Ready coalition of interested and invested organizations and parties.

Explore Future Ready Nebraska Gears