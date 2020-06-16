Future Ready Nebraska | Nebraska Department of Education
Use of Space & Time
Primary Objective: Create opportunities for districts to explore innovative classroom models.
Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment
Primary Objective: Integrate the effective use of technology in all state academic standards, not just technology standards.
Robust Infrastructure
Primary Objective: Establish a technology ecosystem to ensure every school exceeds industry-connectivity standards.
Personalized Professional Development
Primary Objective: Provide Opportunities for educators and leaders to deepen their Future Ready knowledge.
Data & Privacy
Primary Objective: Provide useful and meaningful data to leaders and educators to support instruction and decision-making. Articulate clear expectations relating to the privacy of student data.
Budget & Resources
Primary Objective: Identify opportunities to reduce costs for technology procurement.
Community Partnerships
Primary Objective: Establish a Future Ready coalition of interested and invested organizations and parties.
