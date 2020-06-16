Travel Advisory: Lane Closures Start June 22 for Broadway and Broad Street Bridges Over I-95 in Providence

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin the replacement of the decks for the Broadway and Broad Street bridges over the I-95 corridor in downtown Providence, between John J. Partington Way and Dave Gavitt Way, on Monday, June 22. The first phase of this project involves closing half of each bridge, reducing the number of travel lanes from four to two, and shifting traffic to the south side of the bridges. Pedestrian access will be maintained on the south side of each bridge. I-95 traffic will not be affected.

The lane closures will be in place for approximately 11 months while RIDOT demolishes and replaces the northern half of both bridges. In Spring 2021, traffic will be shifted onto the newly built portion of each bridge while the southern half is demolished and rebuilt. Motorists can expect delays and should consider alternate routes during these closures. RIDOT expects to reopen all lanes on the Broadway Bridge the end of 2021 and the Broad Street Bridge in Spring 2022.

Both bridges are 57 years old. The structurally deficient Broad Street Bridge carries approximately 13,260 vehicles per day, and the Broadway Bridge carrying approximately 15,000 vehicles per day is only one rating point from becoming structurally deficient. They are being replaced as part of the $19.5 million Bridge Group 1 Providence project which includes concrete repairs, concrete sealing, deck joint repair/replacement, steel beam repair, deck underside repairs and painting on the nearby Eddy Street Bridge and the Westminster Street and Washington Street overpasses on I-95. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 1 Providence project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.