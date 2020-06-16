Governor Abbott, Doctor John Zerwas Provide Update On Texas’ Hospital Capacity

June 16, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas (UT) System John Zerwas, MD, today provided an update on Texas' hospital capacity. The Governor noted that despite an uptick in positive cases, there continues to be abundant hospital capacity. Governor Abbott also urged all Texans to continue to do their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and look out for the health of themselves and those around them.

Following the Governor's remarks, Doctor Zerwas presented an in-depth update on hospital capacity in Texas. Doctor Zerwas' presentation can be viewed here.

"As we begin to open up Texas and Texans returns to their jobs, we remain laser-focused on maintaining abundant hospital capacity," said Governor Abbott. "The best way to contain the spread of this virus is by all Texans working together and following simple safety precautions. We all have a responsibility for our own health and for the health of our loved ones, friends, and neighbors. COVID-19 still exists in Texas, and if we are to contain the spread while getting Texans back to work, all Texans must do their part. That means making safe and smart decisions like wearing a mask, washing your hands, and socially distancing in public. The more Texans protect their own health, the safer our state will be and the more we will be able to open up for business."

The Governor and Doctor Zerwas were joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.