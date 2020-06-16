TSC Talks Hosts Facebook Live on “The Tower of Babel: Parenting & Healthcare in America Today”

This isn’t just one moment. This is every day we wake up. Every day we figure out how to reassess our child. Every day we wake up to a new person… with new needs.” — Brooke Alisha

USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSC Talks, a Mass. based media firm has scheduled a Facebook live event this Thursday 06/18 at 7 PM EST to provide an open forum for discussing the growing demands on the American family when a family member has a chronic medical problem. Healthcare has successfully moved the focus of care from doctors and nurses to the family, and families have created innovative ways to provide care, but the time, energy, and money needed from the family is often a crushing burden.

TSC Talks began 4 years ago, focusing on the unique needs of families that bear the burden of TSC, or Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. From there, Jill Woodworth, the Voice and host of TSC Talks, found that when it comes to long term chronic healthcare conditions, especially conditions with no definitive cure, the family (often the mother) becomes the primary caretaker. The reason for this shift is often to lower the cost of care. Nurses and doctors are paid, families are not.

Yet the family is ill-prepared and untrained by healthcare providers for this role as a daily care provider. Jill Woodworth, for example, has five children. Three of which have TSC. On any given day, anyone could have a potentially lethal seizure or stroke. Each child takes many medications. But, having read the information on each medication, Jill knows that each medication could have serious side effects, and multiple medications could interact and be fatal.

As Jill puts it, “It’s a Tower of Babel. Every family has to find their own solution. Something that works… well enough. But there will be problems, and you must prepare for today’s life or death situation. And the assigning of blame for whichever contradictory instruction you did or did not follow. Meanwhile, your child is dying and you’re trying to get everyone on the same page. Often the problem is too many drugs, at too high a dosage. You see changes when your child takes drug X, you remind everyone the side effect is common knowledge, but they don’t hear you. Do you follow medical advice, do you follow the manufacturer’s warning, do you try to hold off changes to a new medication? Hurry up and decide, there’s a new problem today and your support team needs to assign blame.”

Brooke Alisha is the co-host of the Facebook Live event. Brooke is both a TSC advocate with an adult TSC member, as well as being a TSC adult herself. She stated, “This isn’t just one moment. This isn’t like a parent going through a single traumatic event like having a preemie. It’s not a stressful couple of weeks or a month of our time. This is every day we wake up. Every day we figure out how to reassess our child. Every day we wake up to a new person… with new needs.”

TSC Talks would like to invite medical professionals, TSC families, and TSC adults to our Facebook live event on Thursday 06/18 at 7 PM EST. Please go to https://www.facebook.com/tsctalks/live/

