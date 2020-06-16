Verizon brings “Food for Frontline Workers” to El Paso and Chula Vista

Local restaurants providing a meal a day for doctors, nurses and staff on the frontlines battling COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- EL PASO, Texas, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is expanding its “Food for Frontline Workers” initiative to doctors, nurses and medical staff working in El Paso, TX and Chula Vista, CA. Local restaurants will each provide 100 meals per day for one week to medical staff working at The Hospitals of Providence (El Paso), and Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista.



“Our ‘Food for Frontline Workers’ program is one small way we can demonstrate support for frontline workers caring for COVID-19 patients, as well as local restaurant owners who’ve been impacted by the pandemic,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business Group. “We’re proud to expand this program west to El Paso and Chula Vista.”

Verizon is supporting the efforts of Crave Kitchen & Bar and Tomatito Mexican Food which will each deliver 100 meals daily to feed doctors, nurses and staff at The Hospitals of Providence (El Paso), and Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, from June 15 through 20. Each restaurant will follow strict food preparation and safety guidelines, while providing quick and delicious meals to these frontline healthcare workers.

“Thank you to Verizon for supporting local small businesses, while showing their appreciation for our healthcare team and recognizing the care they provide our community each and every day,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group Chief Executive Officer for The Hospitals of Providence. “We are incredibly grateful for this kind gesture that gives our team a moment to pause and enjoy a warm meal.”

Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista has treated a large number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began. In addition to caring for patients in its intensive care unit, the hospital also has dedicated treatment spaces in its emergency department and medical-surgical unit to care for COVID-19 patients.

Meals will be delivered Monday, June 15 through Saturday, June 20. Due to patient privacy requirements, news outlets are not permitted on the campus of Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista without prior arrangements with the Scripps public relations team (scripps.org, media tab).

