Emerging insurtech firm Bankers Hill Insurance looking to hire nearly 100 new sales and support staff

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bankers Hill Insurance, LLC, a newly launched and quickly recognized provider of affordable, customized health insurance solutions for consumers has announced they will be looking to hire nearly 100 employees in the Tampa, FL area in the next 90 days. Recently, Bankers Hill Insurance finalized substantial investment with strategic partners which is helping fuel this ramp-up.



"The Health Insurance vertical, more specifically the over age 65 market, is in need of companies who are able to assist customers in choosing coverage that comprehensively suits their needs," said Sean Fjellstedt, President of Bankers Hill Insurance. "The leadership team behind Bankers Hill Insurance have started, built and led organizations that have enrolled hundreds of thousands of Americans into health insurance policies over the past 10 years. In addition, we have collectively led to some of the most impactful companies in the space. Investors recognize our experience and are excited to work with our organization in various ways.”

“We are in Phase 1 of our growth trajectory and are looking forward to future phases that involve our technology improvements and developments which lend to a more seamless, efficient and comfortable customer experience from inception to policy selection.” Bankers Hill Insurance, LLC has already begun hiring outside of Tampa, FL. Locations include Austin, TX, Chicago, IL, Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA.

With Bankers Hill Insurance, Americans interested in shopping for insurance will be linked with Licensed Insurance Agents who represent comprehensive products to cover the health needs of those shopping. Bankers Hill Insurance technology allows Agents to find plans that fit the needs of the consumer using an unbiased approach.

About Bankers Hill Insurance:

Bankers Hill Insurance, LLC is an independent national insurance marketplace powered by technology. The primary goal of Bankers Hill Insurance is to provide a comprehensive evaluation of consumers situations and match each situation with a customized insurance coverage option. Please visit us at www.bankershillinsurance.com

Sean Fjellstedt, President Phone Number: +1 8473094858 Email: sean@bankershillinsurance.com