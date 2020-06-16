Dairy Council of California Launches Let’s Eat Healthy Movement to Inspire Healthier Communities

Newly Refreshed, HealthyEating.org Is Home to the New Movement

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California, a nutrition education organization, is proud to announce the launch of Let’s Eat Healthy, a movement that activates the organization’s cause of elevating the health of children and families through the pursuit of healthy eating habits.



“For over 100 years, Dairy Council of California has championed the health of children and families in California and beyond, working with multisector partners at all levels to teach nutrition education and ag literacy, and supporting food access programs that help ensure all children have access to wholesome, nutritious foods from all food groups, including milk and dairy,” said Tammy Anderson-Wise, CEO of Dairy Council of California. “Through shared values, Let’s Eat Healthy invites people and organizations to come together to prioritize the health and health outcomes of children and families, collaborating to accomplish more than any one person or organization can do on its own.”

The Let’s Eat Healthy movement aims to bring educators, health professionals, change-makers and community leaders together to champion community health. Through coordination, collaboration and co-creation, the movement aims to teach, support and inspire healthy eating habits and help make healthy, wholesome foods accessible and affordable to all. By inviting cross-sector collaboration, the movement intends to empower healthier communities by finding realistic solutions to address disparities in access to education and high quality, wholesome foods—two areas that can impact lifelong health and success—while appreciating the influence diversity in ethnicity, culture, religion and education has on food choices.

“Disparities exist in all disciplines, including education and food access, disproportionately impacting children who live in socioeconomically disadvantaged communities. Children are our future,” said Shannan Young, program director of food systems and access at Dairy Council of California. “Every child deserves to be able to grow healthfully. Every child deserves access to nutritious food and knowledge of how to eat healthfully, which supports optimal growth and development, academic success and lifelong health.”

The launch of the Let’s Eat Healthy movement is accompanied by the official launch of Dairy Council of California’s newly refreshed website, HealthyEating.org , which is home to the new movement. The refreshed website is easy to navigate and provides innovative, science-based nutrition education resources, Mobile Dairy Classroom assemblies, training programs, nutrition science translated into actionable behaviors and online resources to teach students and families how to eat healthfully and establish eating habits for lifelong health.

“Today, more than ever, it is important to make sure our communities are supported,” continued Young. “We support those who are hurting, worried about their safety and concerned about how to feed their children. We remain committed to equitable access to nutrition education and healthy foods, including lending our support to federally funded food access programs like school breakfast and lunch, as well as summer meals and privately funded food banks that provide free, healthful foods to children and families in need.”

Advocates for healthier children, families and communities through nutrition and education are invited to join the movement to help empower healthier communities. Learn more at HealthyEating.org/AboutUs .

About Dairy Council of California

For over a century, Dairy Council of California has empowered stakeholders, including educators, health professionals and community leaders, to elevate the health of children and families through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating habits. Funded by California’s dairy farm families and local milk processors and under the guidance of California Department of Food and Agriculture, Dairy Council of California’s free science-based nutrition education resources, Mobile Dairy Classroom assemblies, training programs and online resources educate millions of students and families in California and throughout the United States. Learn more at HealthyEating.org .