Reata Glen Retirement Community Certified as a Great Place to Work

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great Place to Work® Institute has certified the Reata Glen life plan retirement community in Rancho Mission Viejo, California, as a Great Place to Work.



The Great Place to Work Institute, an independent research and consulting firm, is a global authority on high-performance workplace cultures. The institute provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to recognize outstanding work environments and produces the annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for Fortune magazine.

Certification for Reata Glen included a survey of more than 160 employees from all departments, job functions and levels of experience. The survey was conducted in April during the COVID-19 pandemic and measured more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job.

Elements included employee pride in Reata Glen’s positive impact on the greater community, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling that their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on the employee’s experience, no matter who they are or what job they perform. Reata Glen had to meet the threshold in each category in order to be certified.

“Earning certification as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the incredibly hard work and dedication our employees bring to the job every day,” said Suzanne Nasraty, executive director of Reata Glen. “Certification is difficult at any time, but the fact that Reata Glen was honored during the COVID-19 pandemic reflects the supportive culture we nurture as part of our core STAR values. The community was rated by 94 percent of the employees as a physically safe place to work. We are particularly proud of this achievement in light of the coronavirus.”

About Reata Glen

Reata Glen Life Plan Community is located at 2 Las Estrellas Loop in Rancho Mission Viejo, California. Life Plan Communities are also known as continuing care retirement communities.

Reata Glen serves people 60 years of age and older and offers a variety of housing options and a comprehensive package of services, amenities and activities. Reata Glen offers the value of a maintenance-free lifestyle with convenient access to the adjacent assisted living, memory care and long-term care in a skilled nursing center, if ever needed. Major amenities at the community include a clubhouse featuring several dining rooms and a lounge; a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa; pool, sauna and Jacuzzi; and a performing arts center. More information can be found at www.reataglen.com .