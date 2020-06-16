Zave Smith, a Philly Photographer, Launches Back to Work Photo Series
Zave Smith is a well-established (over 30 years) Philadelphia photographer who enjoys capturing people living in the moment; capturing their raw emotions - whatever they may be. Of course, this type of photography has been challenging over the past few months. Now that our City is beginning to open up, Zave’s constant curiosity has propelled him back outdoors and behind his camera lens where he can be found strolling through various Greater Philadelphia neighborhoods to view, first-hand, what it is like as more people begin to head back to work and experience the new normal. As our region begins to reopen and moves from the red to yellow to green phases, Zave is taking to the streets to use still photography to permanently record for the
history books the raw emotion and realism of what employees are facing as they head back to work. Zave is interacting with (via social distancing) workers across a range of industries, and his photographs are bringing to life the reality and the broad range of emotions workers are feeling as they come face-to-face with the new normal. In some instances, Zave is also supplementing his photography with video, further enhancing the stories behind the faces...
After walking through and photographing employees returning to work in a few neighborhoods, Zave realized that his new adventures would make for a compelling series - Back to Work Philly - Market East, Market West, Temple, Italian Market, Media, PA, etc. Enclosed is an example of Zave’s recent work which, we hope you will agree, warrants coverage, especially since it brings to life the real emotion of Philly’s finest returning to work throughout our various neighborhoods.
Back To Work Videos: https://zavesmith.com/Back-To-Work/Italian-Market/1
Back To Work Stills: https://zavesmith.com/Personal/Back-To-Work/1
About Zave Smith
Zave Smith, photographer, specializes in commercial and lifestyle photography. His work has taken him around the globe and in and out of the board room of many industries, including communications, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, technology, transportation, higher education, professional services…to name just a few. Zave’s photographs have been featured in Communication Arts, View Camera, Shutterbug, Range Finder, Workbook, PetaPixel and Alt Pick. Plus numerous awards from The Art Directors Club of Philadelphia.
