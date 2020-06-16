Guard Sponsors Indy Racing League Cars
FOR RELEASE: Friday, Jul 04, 2008
The 53rd TC patch to be displayed on Indy Racing League Car sponsored by Guard
WHO:
New York Army National Guard citizen soldiers from across the state
WHAT:
Victor Maira: No.Dillon Battistini: No. 15 AlexP Indy Lights, Brent Sherman: No. 16 National Guard Delphi Indy Lights honor the New York Army National Guard by displaying a 53rd Troop Command decal on the nose of their cars (POSSIBLE STORY OPPORTUNITY). An interactive display will be set up with an Indy Racing League Car. New York Arrmy National Guard Non Commissioned Officer of the year, Staff Sgt. Joeseph S. Weidlich of the 206th Military Police Company will be signing autographs. Thirty seven soldiers Guard units from across New York State and guests will participate in pre-race activities. Activities include a meet and greet with the drivers, a tour of the pits, a catered lunch as well as a chance to win tickets to see the race. A recruiting display will be present and will include a National Guard Humvee and Light Medium Tactical Vehicle for public view and pictures. There will be a football toss and basketball throw activities.
WHEN:
Friday, July 4, thru Sunday, July 6. (For best times for opportunity coverage and interviews call Msg. Scott Anderson)
WHERE:
Watkins Glen Race Track, Watkins Glen, NYCOVERAGE OPPORTUNITY: GUARD/INDY RACING LEAGUE SCHEDULE July 4, 8:00 am-6:20 p.m.: Practice and qualify Indy Lights Driver Mtg, historic GP Cars, Indy Car and light practice and pace car rides. July 5, 8:00 am-6:20 p.m.: Practice and qualify, Guard Non Commisioned Officer of the Year, Staff Sgt. Joeseph S. Weidlich will sign autographs July 6, 8:00 am-8:00 p.m.: - Camping World Grand Prix the Glen: 60 lap Indy Car League event.