Guard Sponsors Indy Racing League Cars

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Jul 04, 2008

The 53rd TC patch to be displayed on Indy Racing League Car sponsored by Guard

New York Army National Guard citizen soldiers from across the state

Victor Maira: No.Dillon Battistini: No. 15 AlexP Indy Lights, Brent Sherman: No. 16 National Guard Delphi Indy Lights honor the New York Army National Guard by displaying a 53rd Troop Command decal on the nose of their cars (POSSIBLE STORY OPPORTUNITY). An interactive display will be set up with an Indy Racing League Car. New York Arrmy National Guard Non Commissioned Officer of the year, Staff Sgt. Joeseph S. Weidlich of the 206th Military Police Company will be signing autographs. Thirty seven soldiers Guard units from across New York State and guests will participate in pre-race activities. Activities include a meet and greet with the drivers, a tour of the pits, a catered lunch as well as a chance to win tickets to see the race. A recruiting display will be present and will include a National Guard Humvee and Light Medium Tactical Vehicle for public view and pictures. There will be a football toss and basketball throw activities.

Friday, July 4, thru Sunday, July 6. (For best times for opportunity coverage and interviews call Msg. Scott Anderson)

Watkins Glen Race Track, Watkins Glen, NY

COVERAGE OPPORTUNITY: GUARD/INDY RACING LEAGUE SCHEDULE July 4, 8:00 am-6:20 p.m.: Practice and qualify Indy Lights Driver Mtg, historic GP Cars, Indy Car and light practice and pace car rides. July 5, 8:00 am-6:20 p.m.: Practice and qualify, Guard Non Commisioned Officer of the Year, Staff Sgt. Joeseph S. Weidlich will sign autographs July 6, 8:00 am-8:00 p.m.: - Camping World Grand Prix the Glen: 60 lap Indy Car League event.New York Army National Guard 53rd Troop Command in Valhalla is the primary sponsor of Indy Racing League Cars at Watkins Glen. Guardsmen from across New York State will be present at the three-day event. “I have run many laps in multiple cars at Watkins Glen,” said Brent Sherman, No. 16 National Guard Indy Lights. “... It is a big weekend for me, being former military, driving the National Guard car and this weekend being the 4th of July, we are expecting big things.” “I remember leading here last year,” said Victor Meira, No. 4 Delphi National Guard, “until we had a fuel problem, and this is a place I always enjoy racing. We feel this weekend we’re going to get back on track.” The New York National Guard is integral to state and community readiness and emergency response. Community support is deemed essential to improving troop levels to help ensure New York is ready for future challenges. “New York Citizen Soldiers from across our state have provided tremendous and historic service both before 9-11, 2001 and ever since,” said Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Taluto, Adjutant General of New York. “Because of our experience and fortitude, New York has the finest National Guard in the nation. For more information contact Public Affairs Office at the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs at (518) 786-458 visit the Indy Racing League official website: www.indycar.com For information on joining the New York National Guard call toll free at 1-800-GO GUARD.