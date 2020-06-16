Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,917 in the last 365 days.

Troy Business Receives Contract To Upgrade Latham National Guard Alarm System

Press Release/Media Advisory Index

CONTACT: Master Sgt. Corine Lombardo, 518-786-4581

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Oct 10, 2008

LATHAM, NY (10/10/2008)-- LaCorte Companies, of Troy, Rensselaer County, has received a $424,838.00 contract to upgrade the fire alarm system at the National Guard Headquarters Facility in Latham. The work will bring the system up to current code compliance. The bid was awarded on September 9th and the work is due to be finished in April 2009.

© NYS DMNA Press Release:Troy Business Receives Contract To Upgrade Latham National Guard Alarm System URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1223666483 Page Last Modified: Oct 10, 2008

You just read:

Troy Business Receives Contract To Upgrade Latham National Guard Alarm System

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.