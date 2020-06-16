CONTACT: Master Sgt. Corine Lombardo, 518-786-4581

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Oct 10, 2008

LATHAM, NY (10/10/2008)-- LaCorte Companies, of Troy, Rensselaer County, has received a $424,838.00 contract to upgrade the fire alarm system at the National Guard Headquarters Facility in Latham. The work will bring the system up to current code compliance. The bid was awarded on September 9th and the work is due to be finished in April 2009.

© NYS DMNA Press Release:Troy Business Receives Contract To Upgrade Latham National Guard Alarm System URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1223666483 Page Last Modified: Oct 10, 2008