Update To:adjutant General Will Speak At New York Military Academy Tue, Nov 11, 2008 New York Air National Guard Unit Engaged In Search Near Bermuda

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581 of (cell) 518-429-5186

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Nov 11, 2008

Media Advisory

WHO:

Major General Robert Knauff, the commander of the New York Air National Guard and the Deputy Adjutant General of New York.

WHAT:

CORNWALL-ON-HUDSON, NY (11/10/2008)-- Major General Robert Knauff, the commander of the New York Air National Guard and New York's Deputy Adjutant General will deliver a Veteran's Day address to the New York Military Academy Corps of Cadets instead of Major General Joseph Taluto as previously announced. Taluto, the Adjutant General of NewYork, has been asked by the family of deceased New York National Guard Soldier Jason von Zerneck to accompany them at a meeting with President George W . Bush in New York City on Nov. 11. Specialist von Zerneck was killed in action in Afghanistan on October 2.

WHEN:

11 a.m., Nov. 11, 2008.

WHERE:

New York Military Academy, 78, Academy Avenue, Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York

Major General Knuaff will stand in for Major General Taluto, the commander of the 16,000-member New York National Guard so that Taluto can accompany the fmaily of one of the New York Army National Guard's fallen soldiers as they meet with the President of the United States on Tuesday, Nov. 11, following Veterans Day ceremonies on the USS Intrepid. Background: Major General Robert Knauff: Major General Robert A. Knauff is the commander of the New York Air National Guard. He supervises five flying wings and the North Eastern Air Defense Sector. He is also the second in command of the New York National Guard which includes the New York Army National Guard.He is the primary advisor to the adjutant general on all Air Guard matters. General Knauff is also dual-hatted as the Air National Guard assistant to the commander, Air Force Special Operations Command, located at Hurlburt Field, Florida. As the assistant, he is responsible for advising the commander and his staff on all issues impacting the Air National Guard, and provides senior liaison between Air Force Special Operations Command and the National Guard Bureau. He ensures requirements and coordination for Air Force Special Operations Command-gained Air National Guard units are included in the planning, programming, and execution phases of the Air Force Special Operations Command mission elements. New York Military Academy: Founded in 1889 by Charles Jefferson Wright, a Civil War veteran and former school teacher from New Hampshire, New York Military Academy educates children in grades 7 to 12. NYMA boasts a student body representing 12 nations and 14 states, and provides students with a wide array of knowledge. Members of the student body participate in the Junior ROTC leadership program. For Media Access to the New York Military Academy contact David Levers, Director of Development and Public Affairs at 845-543-3710 X 4272. Attachments