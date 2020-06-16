Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,922 in the last 365 days.

National Guard Soldiers Help Grafton Kids Send Packages Overseas

Press Release/Media Advisory Index

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581 (New York National Guard)

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Feb 06, 2009

ON SITE: Jennifer Hasbrouck 518-279-9663 (Grafton PTO)

Media Advisory

WHO:

Jennifer Hasbrouck 518-279-9663 (Grafton PTO)

WHAT:

Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Special Troop Battalion, based in Troy, will be at Grafton Elementary School Friday morning to pick up 20 boxes bound for local National Guard Soldiers serving in Iraq. More than 90 students in grades K through 3 at the school collected items to send to the Soldiers. The Soldiers had hoped to pick uip and mail the boxes in December, but bad weather resulted in postponing the event.. Soldiers will arrive with a humvee to pick up the packages and transport them to a local post office for mailing

WHEN:

9 a.m., Friday, February 6.

WHERE:

9 a.m., Friday, February 6.

Members of the media will be able to capture imagery of Soldiers loading the humvee with boxes and interacting with the children. Soldiers will be available for interviews, as will members of the Grafton PTO
© NYS DMNA Press Release:National Guard Soldiers Help Grafton Kids Send Packages Overseas URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1233851738 Page Last Modified: Jul 01, 2013

You just read:

National Guard Soldiers Help Grafton Kids Send Packages Overseas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.