National Guard Soldiers Help Grafton Kids Send Packages Overseas

Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Special Troop Battalion, based in Troy, will be at Grafton Elementary School Friday morning to pick up 20 boxes bound for local National Guard Soldiers serving in Iraq. More than 90 students in grades K through 3 at the school collected items to send to the Soldiers. The Soldiers had hoped to pick uip and mail the boxes in December, but bad weather resulted in postponing the event.. Soldiers will arrive with a humvee to pick up the packages and transport them to a local post office for mailing

9 a.m., Friday, February 6.

Members of the media will be able to capture imagery of Soldiers loading the humvee with boxes and interacting with the children. Soldiers will be available for interviews, as will members of the Grafton PTO