Adjutant General Will Speak At New York Military Academy Tue, Nov 11, 2008 Capital District Man Awarded Valor Medal In Afghanistan Tue, Nov 11, 2008 Binghamton Man Awarded Valor Medal For Actions In Afghanistan Sat, Nov 08, 2008 Veteran Honored At…

Major General Joseph Taluto Delivers Veterans Day Remarks to Cadets

Major General Joseph Taluto, commander of the New York Army and New York Air National Guard

CORNWALL-ON-HUDSON, NY (11/10/2008)-- Major General Joseph Taluto, the Adjutant General and Commander of the New York National Guard will deliver a Veterans Day address to the Corps of Cadets of the 120-year old New York Military Academy

11 a.m., Nov. 11, 2008.

New York Military Academy, 78, Academy Avenue, Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York

Major General Taluto, the commander of the 10,267-member New York Army National Guard and 6,084-member New York Air National Guard, will remind the New York Military Academy Cadets of the historic nature of Nov. 11. On November 11, 1918, at 11 a.m., the guns which had been raging in Europe since October of 1914 fell silent and World War I came to an end. The day was celebrated as Armistice Day. In 1954, after the Second World War was fought and won, a day memorializing the end of one war lost some of its meaning, so Nov. 11 was redesignated as a day to honor all veterans. Background: Major General Joseph Taluto: Major General Taluto was appointed The Adjutant General for the State of New York on January 23, 2006. Prior to this assignment, General Taluto was assigned as the Commander, 42nd Infantry Division, and New York Army National Guard. Maj. Gen. Taluto commanded the division and Task Force Liberty during its historic deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III from 2004-2005. Taluto served as the Joint Task Force Commander during the 42nd Infantry Division's initial emergency response mission to assist the City of New York in its security and recovery operations following the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center. He directed a force of some 2,000 Soldiers, Airmen, sailors and Marines to assist the city's Office of Emergency Management New York Military Academy: Founded in 1889 by Charles Jefferson Wright, a Civil War veteran and former school teacher from New Hampshire, New York Military Academy educates children in grades 7 to 12. NYMA boasts a student body representing 12 nations and 14 states, and provides students with a wide array of knowledge. Members of the student body participate in the Junior ROTC leadership program.