Mastic Beach Resident To Command National Guards 27th Brigade Thu, Apr 23, 2009 Tamaqua Resident To Command New York Army National Guard Unit

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Apr 23, 2009

New York National Guard Colonel Geoffrey Slack, of Mastic Beach, has been named to take command of the Syracuse-based 27th Brigade Combat Team later this year. Slack is currently the Operations Officer for the 42nd Infantry Division, which is headquartered in Troy. He is now attending the United States Army Way College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Slack, who joined the New York Army National Guard in 1987, spent almost five years in command of the famous 1st Battalion 69th Infantry. During Slack’s command of the 69th the unit responded to the September 11th attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, provided security for the United States Military Academy at West Point, and deployed to Iraq in 2004 and 2005. In Iraq the 69th was responsible for security on “Route Irish” the road from Baghdad International Airport into the center of the city which at one time was infamous as the most dangerous strip of road in the world. Slack will take command of the 27th BCT from Col. Brian Balfe in the fall. The 27th Brigade Combat Team which has units across New York, was deployed in Afghanistan for most of 2008, overseeing the training of the Afghan National Army and Police.

