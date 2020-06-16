Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,882 in the last 365 days.

National Guard Holds Annual Small Arms Shooting Match At Camp Smith Fri, Apr 24, 2009 Ballston Lake Bomb Disposal Expert Will Command National Guard Battalion Fri, Apr 24, 2009 Glenville Resident Selected To Command Buffalo National Guard Unit Fri, Apr…

Press Release/Media Advisory Index

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Apr 25, 2009

ON SITE: (On Site April 24- 25-26) Staff Sgt. Kevin Abbott 315-427-3084

Media Advisory

WHO:

150 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard and the New York Guard and New York Naval Militia, the state’s volunteer defense forces, as well as representatives from other state National Guards.

WHAT:

Media members are invited to observe and speak with members of New York’s military forces firing M-16 rifles, M-9 pistols, during the annual “TAG Match” shooting competition April 25-26 At Camp Smith Training Site The 30th Annual “TAG (The Adjutant General) Match” Combat Rifle and Pistol Championships Match shooting competition in which participants fire for score using M-16 rifles, and M-4 pistols

WHEN:

April 25, 2008 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE:

Range 2 at Camp Smith, New York State Training Site in the Town of Cortlandt Manor

Coverage Opportunities: Video of participants firing basic small arms. Opportunities to interview Subject Matter Experts on marksmanship and speak with participants during bresaks in the action. In order to obtain access to this secure facility, members of the media should contact the Division of Military and Naval Affairs Public Affairs Office at 518-786-458 or call Staff Sgt. Kevin Abbott at 315-427-3084 on April 24 or 25. Media members will need a current press card and photo ID for access to Camp Smith.

BACKGROUND:

 Marksmanship training and competition has long been a key component of National Guard training. During the 1800s Annual New York National Guard shooting competitions in New York City and at Camp Smith, then known as Peekskill Camp, were reported by the New York Times and other newspapers. The state’s armories are filled with marksmanship trophies won in local, state, and national competitions and proudly displayed. Today the tradition continues with a 3-day training event that allows units and individual Soldiers the opportunity to improve their level of marksmanship training, engage in healthy competition, and pick top contenders to represent the state in national competitions. The modern TAG Match requires participants to employ the weapon used on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan. Participants in the TAG Matches learn to improve their shooting skills and take those lessons back to the other soldiers in their units as trainers. Photo Cutline: Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Petibone: A NewYork Army National Guard Soldier takes aim with an M-9 pistol during the 29th Annual TAG Match in 2009.
© NYS DMNA Press Release:National Guard Holds Annual Small Arms Shooting Match At Camp Smith URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1240421063 Page Last Modified: Jul 01, 2013

You just read:

National Guard Holds Annual Small Arms Shooting Match At Camp Smith Fri, Apr 24, 2009 Ballston Lake Bomb Disposal Expert Will Command National Guard Battalion Fri, Apr 24, 2009 Glenville Resident Selected To Command Buffalo National Guard Unit Fri, Apr…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.