National Guard Holds Annual Small Arms Shooting Match At Camp Smith Fri, Apr 24, 2009 Ballston Lake Bomb Disposal Expert Will Command National Guard Battalion Fri, Apr 24, 2009 Glenville Resident Selected To Command Buffalo National Guard Unit Fri, Apr…

150 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard and the New York Guard and New York Naval Militia, the state’s volunteer defense forces, as well as representatives from other state National Guards.
Media members are invited to observe and speak with members of New York’s military forces firing M-16 rifles, M-9 pistols, during the annual “TAG Match” shooting competition April 25-26 At Camp Smith Training Site The 30th Annual “TAG (The Adjutant General) Match” Combat Rifle and Pistol Championships Match shooting competition in which participants fire for score using M-16 rifles, and M-4 pistols
April 25, 2008 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Range 2 at Camp Smith, New York State Training Site in the Town of Cortlandt Manor