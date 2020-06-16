Auburn-based Military Police Unit Recognized As Newest Army National Guard Unit In New York

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581

FOR RELEASE: Sunday, Oct 18, 2009

ON SITE: Major Kevin Swab 518-944-5016.

Media Advisory

WHO:

Seventy-eight Citizen Soldiers of the 102nd Military Police Battalion, Brig. Gen. Michael Swezey, 53rd Troop Command commander, and Lt. Col. Martin Dinan, commander of the 102nd Military Police Battalion.

WHAT:

AUBURN, NY (10/16/2009)-- The New York Army National Guard formally activates the 102nd Military Police Battalion on Sunday at the unit headquarters in the New York State Armory in Auburn. Formal Activation of the 102nd Military Police Battalion as an element of the New York Army National Guard with command responsibilities for three Military Police companies.

WHEN:

Noon on Sunday, October 18, 2009

WHERE:

New York State Armory, 174 South Street, Auburn

Coverage Opportunities: Reporters will have the opportunity to interview Lt. Col. Dinan, Brig. Gen. Swezey and members of the 102nd Military Police about the mission of the battalion and military police Soldiers. Visual opportunities include Soldiers in formation and uncasing the battalion colors, or flag. For access to this secure military facility reporters should contact Major Kevin Swab at 518-944-5016. Background: 102nd MP Battalion: The 102nd Military Police Battalion is a headquarters responsible for the command and control of the 105th Military Police Company in Buffalo, 107th Military Police Company in Utica, and the 222nd Military Police Company in Auburn. The unit was created as a provisional headquarters in the New York Army National Guard two years ago. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have highlighted the need for Military Police elements to play a role in security and nation building operations. Since then the battalion has been recognized as a regular unit of the New York National Guard which can deploy into combat and provide command and control of Military Police elements. The battalion was officially recognized by the Department of the Army on Sept. 1, 2009. The battalion headquarters also currently serves as the headquarters for the New York National Guard CERFP, an element trained to extract, decontaminate and treat victims of a chemical, biological, radiological or high-yield explosive attack. CERFP stands for CBRNE (Chemical Biological Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive) Enhanced Reaction Force Package. The New York CERFP is one of 17 in the nation.