Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,880 in the last 365 days.

Auburn-based Military Police Unit Recognized As Newest Army National Guard Unit In New York

Press Release/Media Advisory Index

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581

FOR RELEASE: Sunday, Oct 18, 2009

ON SITE: Major Kevin Swab 518-944-5016.

Media Advisory

WHO:

Seventy-eight Citizen Soldiers of the 102nd Military Police Battalion, Brig. Gen. Michael Swezey, 53rd Troop Command commander, and Lt. Col. Martin Dinan, commander of the 102nd Military Police Battalion.

WHAT:

AUBURN, NY (10/16/2009)-- The New York Army National Guard formally activates the 102nd Military Police Battalion on Sunday at the unit headquarters in the New York State Armory in Auburn. Formal Activation of the 102nd Military Police Battalion as an element of the New York Army National Guard with command responsibilities for three Military Police companies.

WHEN:

Noon on Sunday, October 18, 2009

WHERE:

New York State Armory, 174 South Street, Auburn

Coverage Opportunities: Reporters will have the opportunity to interview Lt. Col. Dinan, Brig. Gen. Swezey and members of the 102nd Military Police about the mission of the battalion and military police Soldiers. Visual opportunities include Soldiers in formation and uncasing the battalion colors, or flag. For access to this secure military facility reporters should contact Major Kevin Swab at 518-944-5016. Background: 102nd MP Battalion: The 102nd Military Police Battalion is a headquarters responsible for the command and control of the 105th Military Police Company in Buffalo, 107th Military Police Company in Utica, and the 222nd Military Police Company in Auburn. The unit was created as a provisional headquarters in the New York Army National Guard two years ago. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have highlighted the need for Military Police elements to play a role in security and nation building operations. Since then the battalion has been recognized as a regular unit of the New York National Guard which can deploy into combat and provide command and control of Military Police elements. The battalion was officially recognized by the Department of the Army on Sept. 1, 2009. The battalion headquarters also currently serves as the headquarters for the New York National Guard CERFP, an element trained to extract, decontaminate and treat victims of a chemical, biological, radiological or high-yield explosive attack. CERFP stands for CBRNE (Chemical Biological Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive) Enhanced Reaction Force Package. The New York CERFP is one of 17 in the nation.
© NYS DMNA Press Release:Auburn-based Military Police Unit Recognized As Newest Army National Guard Unit In New York URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1255712043 Page Last Modified: Jul 01, 2013

You just read:

Auburn-based Military Police Unit Recognized As Newest Army National Guard Unit In New York

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.