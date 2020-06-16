New York Task Force 1 Search And Rescue Teams Leaves Stewart Air Guard Base Sat, Jan 16, 2010 NY Air National Guards 106th Rescue Wing Supports Operation Unified Response Sat, Jan 16, 2010 Niagara Falls Air Guardsmen, Reservists Headed For Haiti Sun,…

CONTACT: Mr. Eric Durr, 518-786-4581 of (cell) 518-429-5186

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Jan 16, 2010

Team Will Perform Search and Rescue in Haiti

NEWBURGH, NY (01/16/2010--New York Task Force 1, New York City's urban search and rescue team, left Stewart Air National Guard Base this morning for Haiti on two Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft from the 21st Airlift Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California. One aircraft departed at 6:09 a.m. with 54 passengers and 11 pallets of cargo on board. The other left at 7:10 a.m. with 26 passengers, four search dogs, three vehicles, and four pallets of cargo. The 80 members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency-sponsored team, arrived at Stewart Air National Guard Base on Thursday afternoon to await transportation to Haiti. The 105th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard secured the team's equipment while they waited for airlift support. The New York Air National Guard has also dispatched two C-103H cargo aircraft from Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station to participate in operations in Haiti. The two aircraft, operated by the 107th Airlift Wing in partnership with the Air Force Reserve's 914th Airlift Wing, are headed to Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina to load humanitarian supplies and fly to Haiti. The two aircraft will then fly to Homestead Air Force Base in Florida for a five-day mission ferrying cargo into and out of Haiti. Photo Cutlines: 100116-F-5995O-007 STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE,Newburgh, NY-- An SUV belonging to New York Task Force 1, New York City's FEMA sponsored urban search and rescue team is loaded on a C-17 belonging to the 21st Airlift Squadron from Travis Air Force Base California by Airmen of the 105th Airlift Wing's Logistics Squadron early Saturday morning, Jan. 16. The New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing provided support to the team as they deployed to Port-au-Prince to respond to the Haiti Earthquake. Photo by Tech Sgt. Michael O'Halloran, 105th Airlift Wing 100116-F-5995O-023 STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE,Newburgh, NY-- Members of New York Task Force 1, New York City's FEMA sponsored urban search and rescue teamboard a C-17 belonging to the 21st Airlift Squadron from Travis Air Force Base California early Saturday morning, Jan. 16. The New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing provided support to the team as they deployed to Port-au-Prince to respond to the Haiti Earthquake.

