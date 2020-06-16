Glenville Man Takes Command Of Buffalo National Guard Unit Sun, Sep 13, 2009 National Guard Sponsors South African Police Officers At Homicide Seminar

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581

FOR RELEASE: Sunday, Sep 13, 2009

Lt. Col. John Burke to Lead 27th Brigade Special Troops Battalion

GLENVILLE, NY (09/11/2009)-- Lt. Col. John Burke, a full-time member of the New York Army National Guard and Iraq War veteran, will take command of the 27th Brigade Special Troops Battalion from Lt. Col. Reginald Sanders on Sunday, Sept., 13 at the Connecticut Street Armory. Burke currently lives in Glenville with his wife Tamara Lynn and children Josh and Eammon. They plan to move to Buffalo because of his new job there. The Change of Command Ceremony will mark the formal transfer of authority for the 400-Soldier battlion from Lt. Col. Sanders to Lt. Col. Burke. Lt. Col. Sanders will assume command of the New York Army National Guard's 153rd Troop Command, also based in Buffalo. LTC John Burke began his military career in 1981 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. After serving four years on active duty he joined the United State Marine Corps Reserve. In 1995 he transferred to the New York Army National Guard and the 1st Battalion 108th Infantry in Buffalo. LTC Burke's assignments include platoon commander and company executive officer positions in the Marine Corps and tank company commander in the New York Army National Guard. In 1995 he joined the New York National Guard's Counterdrug Program and became a full-time Active Guard and Reserve officer in 2000. Other assignments include Acting Inspector General for the New York National Guard, and state Mobilization and Readiness Officer. He served in Baghdad, Iraq in 2005 as an advisor to Iraqi Army forces with the New York Army National Guard's 53rd Army Liaison Team. He also served as the Domestic Operations Officer for the National Guard during the response to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York City. LTC Burke has a bachelor's degree from Villanova University and is also a graduate of the Armed Forces Staff College, and Army Command and General Staff College. His awards include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Achievement medal with oak leaf cluster, Iraq Campaign Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Citation, and the Combat Action Badge. The 27th Brigade Special Troops Battalion is comprised of specialist units; combat engineers, military police, signal Soldiers, military intelligence Soldiers and other specialists which support the combat battalions of the 27th Brigade Combat Team. Members of the battalion served in Afghanistan with the 27th Brigade Combat Team in 2008. Their mission was to train the Afghan National Army and Police. .

