National Guard Transportation Company Conducts Suicide Prevention Run In Newburgh

CONTACT: Mr. Eric Durr (518) 786-4581

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Sep 19, 2009

ON SITE: Staff Sgt .Michelle Sipos (845)569-966X11

Media Advisory

WHO:

Approximately 40 members of the New York Army National Guard's 1569th Transportation Company.

WHAT:

NEWBURGH, NY (09/16/2009)-- Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 1569th Transportation Company will hold a "Run for Life" Saturday at Downing Park in Newburgh to kick off the company's observation of the United States Army's Suicide Prevention Month. A run by company members and family members to mark the start of the United States Army and the New York Army National Guard's Suicide Prevention Month; during which all Soldiers will be trained on recognizing the signs of potential suicide in themselves and other Soldiers.

WHEN:

1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2009.

WHERE:

Downing Park, Newburgh New York

Coverage Opportunities: Media members will be able to interview Soldiers and 1569th Company Commander Capt. Michael Ortiz about the importance of the United States Army Suicide Awareness Program. Photographers and videographers will be able to obtain imagery of the Soldiers running with some family members. Background: Army Suicide Prevention Efforts: Soldier suicides are a particular concern to the United States Army, the National Guard and the New York Army National Guard. In 2008 the Army National Guard rated suicides by soldiers as the number 3 cause of Soldier deaths after combat and accidents. In 2008 128 members of the Army, the Army Reserve and the Army National Guard committed suicide. The rate for Soldier suicides that year was 20.2 suicides per 100,000 Soldiers; exceeding the 2008 suicide rate of 19.2 per 100,000 people for the general US population. In order to combat this problem all members of the Army National Guard must take mandatory suicide prevention training to learn the symptoms of potential suicide in themselves and others. The Army has recently instituted mental toughness training to help Soldiers deal with the stresses that combat can cause. In the New York Army National Guard all Soldiers returning from combat are given suicide prevention training and are given an opportunity to talk with a counselor to help them deal with the stress of combat and returning from combat. The Adjutant General of New York, Major General Joseph Taluto, is urging all National Guard Soldiers to watch themselves and each other for signs of stress that could lead to suicidal thoughts. " We need to continue to stick together and watch our battle buddies here at home, as well as in the combat zone. Be aware of what is going on in the lives of your friends and fellow Soldiers now that they've returned home. Reach out and be ready to talk, and if your friend starts to talk about ending his or her life take it seriously," Taluto recently told members of the National Guard. The leaders of the 1569th are using this run as a way to highlight the importance of being prepared to help prevent suicide with their Soldiers as the Army highlights this issue in its training program in September. 1569th Transportation Company: The 1569th Transportation Company, currently based at the Newburgh Armory is a heavy truck transportation unit and component of the 369th Sustainment Brigade. The company served in Iraq in 2005.