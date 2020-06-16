New York National Guard Hosts Army Reserve Soldier Competition At Camp Smith Thu, Apr 08, 2010 New York National Guard Commander Visits Capital Region Soldiers In Iraq

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581or (cell) 518-429-5186

Media Advisory

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, NY (04/10/2010)-- The New York National Guard hosts a "Best Soldier" competition held by the United States Army Reserve's 412th Theater Engineer Command April 12-16. The 412th Theater Engineer Command includes the 411th Engineer Brigade headquartered in New Windsor, N.Y. WHO: Thirty United States Army Reserve Soldiers from the 412th Theater Engineer Command, which is the higher headquarters for U.S. Army Reserve engineers units east of the Mississippi. WHAT: Soldiers will participate in a Best Warrior Competition in which they will be evaluated in physical fitness, weapons handling, marksmanship, drill and ceremony, land navigation, first aid and Soldier tasks. The competitors tactical and technical skills will be tested along and they will be stressed mentally and physically. Winners will represent the 412th at the United States Army Reserve Command (USARC), Best Warrior Competition WHEN: Monday, April 12 to Friday, April 16, with an awards ceremony at 11 a.m. on April 16. WHERE: Camp Smith Training Site on Routes 6 and 20 in Cortlandt Manor, just north of Peekskill. Visual and Coverage Opportunities: Soldiers will be conducting land navigation testing/ weapons firing/physical fitness testing/ and skills evaluation exercises. (See events and date listing below). Media will have an opportunity to talk with Soldiers and evaluators for the exercise. Media members interested in covering the competition must contact Major Jesse Stalder, 412th Theater Engineer Command Public Affairs Officer at 253-224-0946 in order to obtain access to this secure military facility. BACKGROUND: Camp Smith Training Site: Camp Smith is the largest of three training locations owned by the state of New York and operated by the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs for the New York National Guard. The 1,613 acre facility includes 126 acres of main that includes 50 buildings, along with 229 acres of range and 1,256 acres of wooded training area. The site was first used by New York to train state militia in 1888. Camp Smith has been in continual use since then. Soldiers can train on M-4 carbines, M-16 rifles, M-240B machineguns, and M-9 pistols, and the M-14 sniper rifle at the existing ranges, and conduct infantry tactical training on the wooded hillsides. Along with units of the New York Army National Guard, Army Reserve, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, and the Corps of Cadets at the United States Military Academy at West Point, use the training facilities. Camp Smith is also home to the headquarters of the all-volunteer New York Guard and houses patrol boats used by the New York Naval Militia. 412th Theater Engineer Command: The United States Army Reserve's 412th Theater Engineer Command, headquartered in Vicksburg, Mississippi, was originally established to support theater level- military engineer operations for the United States Army in Korea, the Pacific and Europe. Since the inception of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan the 412th has become an operational command responsible for 15 Army Reserve engineer battalions, and for rotating teams into and out of the Persian Gulf area. Elements of the command also support military operations in Africa. The elements of the 412th Theater Engineer Command include the 411th Engineer Brigade in New Windsor, the 926th Engineer Brigade in Montgomery, Alabama, and the 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in Westover, Massachusetts.. The 412th is commanded by a two-star general, Major General Paul Hamm. While the New York Army National Guard has a role as both a state and federal reserve force, Army Reserve units are a totally federal force, and cannot assist in state emergencies unless directed by the President of the United States. Follow The New York National Guard on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube: FaceBook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/New-York-Army-National-Guard/112535293973?ref=search&sid=100000443776901.3155842963..1 Twitter: http://twitter.com/NationalGuardNY YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nynationalguard

