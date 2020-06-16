State Museum To Interview Wounded National Guard Vet Mon, Jun 28, 2010 National Guard Conducts Training For Chemical, Biological, Radiological Rescue Team Fri, Jun 18, 2010 Capital Region National Guard Soldiers Return Home After 10 Months In Iraq

CONTACT: Lt. Col. Paul Fanning (518) 441-4106

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Jul 01, 2010

Purple Heart Medal Recipient Is Featured in 'Baghdad ER'

ALBANY, NY (06/30/2010)-- A New York National Guard Soldier who was wounded in Iraq in 2005 will be interviewed Thursday morning at the New York State Museum about his experiences in both Iraq and Afghanistan. WHAT: Oral history interview of a New York National Guard Soldier from Buffalo who was wounded in Iraq and is featured in the HBO documentary "Baghdad ER," which is being screened that evening at the museum. WHO: Staff Sergeant Craig Macy from Buffalo will be interviewed by members of the New York State Museum who created the "Citizen Soldier" exhibit. WHERE: "Citizen Soldier" exhibit, Iraq and Afghanistan display area, New York State Museum, Madison Avenue, Albany WHEN: Wednesday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to approximately noon News organizations are invited to cover the interview and to conduct separate interviews on site. Photo opportunities will include the oral history interview and interaction with Museum staff and Staff Sergeant Macy and his wife touring the exhibit. CDs with digital photos of Staff Sergeant Macy serving in Afghanistan in 2008 will also be available for distribution to interested news organizations. Background: In 2005, Sergeant Craig Macy was serving with the New York National Guard's 1st Battalion 69th Infantry in Iraq. He was struck by a sniper while on a combat patrol. Thanks to his comrades who rushed to his aid and the expert medical care he received at the trauma center, Macy survived his ordeal, recovered and returned to duty with the National Guard. He was mobilized and deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 with nearly 1700 New York National Guard troops. (Both of these units are included in the "Citizen Soldier" exhibit.) He continues to serve in the National Guard and is now a police officer with the City of Buffalo. He recently became a new father and has named his son after one of the Soldiers who pulled him to safety back in 2005. Macy has come to Albany for the screening of HBO's "Baghdad ER" at the New York State Museum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday July 1. Following the film, he will speak about his experiences with producer/director Matthew O'Neill as a wounded veteran, appearing in the documentary and his continuing membership in the Guard. For additional information, interested news organizations are urged to contact Joanne Guilmette at the New York State Museum at (518) 474-8730 or Lt. Col. Paul Fanning at the DMNA at (518) 786-4518 office and (518) 441-4106 mobile.

© NYS DMNA Press Release:State Museum To Interview Wounded National Guard Vet URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1277930212 Page Last Modified: Jun 30, 2010